22 major league players left in arbitration after 171 reach agreements

NEW YORK — A total of 171 major league players agreed to contracts in the hours before and after Thursday’s arbitration exchange of proposed salaries with teams, and just one reached a multiyear deal: injured Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan.

McClanahan agreed to a $7.2 million, two-year contract that includes salaries of $3.6 million annually. He is not likely to pitch this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery last August.

While 23 players swapped figures with their clubs, the vast majority eligible for arbitration agreed to one-year contracts.

After the swap, reliever Devin Williams and Milwaukee agreed to a $7.25 million, one-year deal that could be worth $18.5 million plus award bonuses over two seasons. He gets a $7 million salary this year, and the Brewers have a $10.5 million option for 2024 with a $250,000 buyout. The option price can escalate by up to $1 million for games pitched this year: $200,000 for 52, $250,000 each for 57 and 62, and $300,000 for 66.

Players agreeing to one-year contracts were:

— Baltimore left-hander Cole Irvin ($2 million), left-hander John Means ($3,325,000), first baseman Ryan Mountcastle ($4,137,000), outfielder Cedric Mullins ($6,325,000), first baseman Anthony Santander ($11.7 million), right-hander Dillon Tate ($1.5 million), infielder Ramón Urías ($2.1 million) and right-hander Tyler Wells ($1,962,500).

— Boston catcher Reese McGuire ($1.5 million), outfielder Tyler O’Neill ($5.85 million), right-hander Nick Pivetta ($7.5 million) and right-hander John Schreiber ($1,175,000).

San Diego Padres' Juan Soto follows the flight of his two-run home run against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland in the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Denver.

— Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease ($8 million), left-hander Garrett Crochet ($800,000), right-hander Michael Kopech ($3 million), second baseman Nicky Lopez ($4.3 million), right-hander Touki Toussaint ($1.3 million) and first baseman Andrew Vaughn ($3.25 million).

— Cleveland right-hander Scott Barlow ($6.7 million), right-hander Shane Bieber ($13,125,000), left-hander Sam Hentges ($1,162,500), right-hander James Karinchak ($1.9 million), right-hander Triston McKenzie ($1.6 million), first baseman Josh Naylor ($6.55 million) and right-hander Nick Sandlin ($1,075,000).

— Detroit outfielder Akil Baddoo ($1.55 million), catcher Jake Rogers ($1.7 million) and left-hander Tarik Skubal ($2.65 million).

— Houston right-hander Bryan Abreu ($1.75 million), right-hander Luis H. Garcia ($1,875,000), outfielder Chas McCormick ($2.85 million), outfielder Kyle Tucker ($12 million), right-hander José Urquidy ($3.75 million) and left-hander Framber Valdez ($12.1 million).

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Toronto.

— Kansas City right-hander Nick Anderson ($1,575,000), right-hander Carlos Hernández ($1,012,500), right-hander Brady Singer ($4.85 million) and right-hander Kyle Wright ($1.8 million).

— Los Angeles Angels right-hander Griffin Canning ($2.6 million), left-hander José Quijada ($840,000), second baseman Luis Rengifo ($4.4 million) and left-hander Patrick Sandoval ($5,025,000).

— Minnesota right-hander Jorge Alcalá ($790,000), outfielder Willi Castro ($3.3 million), infielder Kyle Farmer ($6.05 million), catcher Ryan Jeffers ($2,425,000), first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff ($1.35 million) and left-hander Caleb Thielbar ($3,225,000).

— New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes ($3.95 million), left-hander Victor González ($860,000), outfielder Trent Grisham ($5.5 million), right-hander Clay Holmes ($6 million), right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga ($2.5 million), right-hander Clarke Schmidt ($2,025,00), outfielder Juan Soto ($31 million), second baseman Gleyber Torres ($14.2 million), catcher Jose Trevino ($2.73 million) and outfielder Alex Verdugo ($8.7 million).

— Oakland right-hander Paul Blackburn ($3.45 million) and outfielder Seth Brown ($2.6 million).

— Seattle first baseman Ty France ($6,775,000), right-hander Logan Gilbert ($4.05 million), outfielder Sam Haggerty ($900,000), third baseman Josh Rojas ($3.1 million), right-hander Trent Thornton ($1.2 million), right-hander Justin Topa ($1,225,000) and third baseman Luis Urías ($5 million).

— Tampa Bay right-hander Shawn Armstrong ($2.05 million), outfielder Randy Arozarena ($8.1 million), right-hander Aaron Civale ($4.9 million), right-hander Zack Littell ($1.85 million), third baseman Isaac Paredes ($3.4 million), left-hander Colin Poche ($2,375,000) and right-hander Drew Rasmussen ($1,862,500).

— Texas left-hander Brock Burke ($1,035,000), right-hander Dane Dunning ($3,325,000), catcher Jonah Heim ($3.05 million), right-hander Jonathan Hernández ($1,245,000), first baseman Nathaniel Lowe ($7.5 million), right-hander Josh Sborz ($1,025,000) and outfielder Leody Taveras ($2.55 million).

— Toronto infielder/outfielder Cavan Biggio ($4,210,000), left-hander Génesis Cabrera ($1,512,000), second baseman Santiago Espinal ($2,275,000), catcher Danny Jansen ($5.2 million), catcher Alejandro Kirk ($2.8 million), left-hander Tim Mayza ($3.59 million), right-hander Nate Pearson ($800,000), right-hander Trevor Richards ($2.15 million), right-hander Jordan Romano ($7.75 million), right-hander Erik Swanson ($2.75 million) and outfielder Daulton Varsho ($5.65 million).

— Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen ($10,011,000), right-hander Kevin Ginkel ($1,225,000), left-hander Joe Mantiply ($925,000), right-hander Paul Sewald ($7.35 million), right-hander Ryan Thompson ($1.35 million) and first baseman Christian Walker ($10.9 million).

— Atlanta left-hander Max Fried ($15 million) and left-hander A.J. Minter ($6.22 million).

— Chicago Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay ($2.11 million), right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. ($1.5 million), second baseman/third baseman Nick Madrigal ($1.81 million), right-hander Julian Merryweather ($1,175,000), left-hander Justin Steele ($4 million) and outfielder Mike Tauchman ($1.95 million).

— Cincinnati right-hander Tejay Antone ($830,000), outfielder Jake Fraley ($2.15 million), right-hander Lucas Sims ($2.85 million), catcher Tyler Stephenson ($2,525,000) and left-hander Alex Young ($1.16 million).

— Colorado left-hander Lucas Gilbreath ($760,000), left-hander Austin Gomber ($3.15 million), right-hander Peter Lambert ($1.25 million) and second baseman Brendan Rodgers ($3.2 million).

— Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler ($8,025,000), left-hander Caleb Ferguson ($2.4 million), right-hander J.P. Feyereisen ($770,000), right-hander Brusdar Graterol ($2.7 million), shortstop Gavin Lux ($1,225,000), right-hander Dustin May ($2,135,000), right-hander Evan Phillips ($4 million), catcher Will Smith ($8.55 million), left-hander Alex Vesia ($1 million) and left-hander Ryan Yarbrough ($3.9 million).

— Miami right-hander Anthony Bender ($770,000), catcher Christian Bethancourt ($2.05 million), right-hander J.T. Chargois ($1,285,000), left-hander Jesús Luzardo ($5.5 million), left-hander Steven Okert ($1,062,500), left-hander A.J. Puk ($1.8 million), left-hander Trevor Rogers ($1.53 million) and outfielder Jesús Sánchez ($2.1 million).

— Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames ($12.25 million), outfielder/first baseman Jake Bauers ($1.35 million), right-hander Corbin Burnes ($15,637,500), left-hander Hoby Milner ($2.05 million), right-hander Joel Payamps ($1.65 million) and right-hander Bryse Wilson ($1,025,000).

— New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($20.5 million), right-hander Adrian Houser ($5.05 million), left-hander Joey Lucchesi ($1.65 million), left-hander David Peterson ($2.15 million), right-hander Drew Smith ($2,225,000) and outfielder Tyrone Taylor ($2,025,000).

— Philadelphia right-hander Jeff Hoffman ($2.2 million), shortstop Edmundo Sosa ($1.7 million), left-hander Gregory Soto ($5 million) and left-hander Ranger Suárez ($5.05 million).

— Pittsburgh right-hander David Bednar ($4.51 million), outfielder Connor Joe ($2,125,000), right-hander Mitch Keller ($5,442,500) and outfielder Edward Olivares ($1.35 million).

— St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson ($2.35 million), right-hander Ryan Helsley ($3.8 million), left-hander John King ($1,005,000), right-hander Andrew Kittredge ($2,262,500) and left-hander JoJo Romero ($860,000).

— San Diego right-hander Enyel De Los Santos ($1.16 million), catcher Kyle Higashioka ($2.18 million), right-hander Michael King ($3.15 million) and left-hander Adrián Morejón ($850,000).

— San Francisco second baseman Thairo Estrada ($4.7 million), right-hander Tyler Rogers ($3.2 million) and first baseman/outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. ($3.5 million).

— Washington right-hander Kyle Finnegan ($5.1 million), second baseman Luis V. García ($1.95 million), right-hander Hunter Harvey ($2,325,000) and outfielder Lane Thomas ($5.45 million).

Arbitration-eligible players who don’t reach agreements will have their cases heard by three-person panels in Scottsdale, Arizona, from Jan. 29 through Feb. 16.