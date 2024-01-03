MLB Calendar
Jan. 12 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.
Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.
Jan. 29-Feb. 16 — Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Feb. 6-8 — Owners meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Feb. 8 — Los Angeles Dodgers voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
Feb. 11 — San Diego Padres voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.
Feb. 13 — Voluntary reporting date for other teams’ pitchers, catchers and injured players, and for Dodgers other players.
Feb. 16 — Voluntary reporting date for Padres other players.
Feb. 18 — Voluntary reporting date for other teams’ other players.
Feb. 23 — Mandatory reporting date.
March 2-11 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.
March 20-21 — Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego at Seoul, South Korea.
March 28 — Opening day for all other teams, active rosters reduced to 26 players.
April 27-28 — Houston vs. Colorado at Mexico City.
June 8-9 — New York Mets vs. Philadelphia at London.
June 20 — St. Louis vs. San Francisco at Birmingham, Ala.
July 13 — Futures Game, Arlington, Texas.
July 14-16 — Amateur draft, Arlington, Texas.
July 15 — Home Run Derby, Arlington, Texas.
July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas.
Aug. 18 — New York Yankees vs. Detroit at Williamsport, Pa.
Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.
Sept. 29 — Regular season ends.
November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.
Nov. TBA — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 4 p.m. EST.
Nov. 22 — Last day for teams to offer 2025 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
Dec. 8 — Hall of Fame Classic Baseball Committee vote announced, Dallas.
Dec. 8-11 — Winter meetings, Dallas.
Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.