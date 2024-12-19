SportsBaseball

Uzma Rawn Dowler promoted to Major League Baseball's chief marketing officer

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Uzma Rawn Dowler was promoted to Major League Baseball’s chief marketing officer effective Jan. 1.

Rawn, 39, will report to deputy commissioner of business and media Noah Garden, MLB said Thursday.

She was hired in 2015 as senior director of sponsorship sales, then became vice president of sponsorship sales in 2018 and senior vice president of global corporate partnerships in 2021.

Rawn will continue to oversee the global corporate partnerships team reporting to Bill Morningstar, MLB's executive vice president of sponsorship sales and president of the MLB Network.

A graduate of Ithaca College, she was the NBA’s coordinator of team marketing and business operations from 2006-10 and worked for the company Premier Partnerships from 2011-15.

More MLB news

Michael Soroka and the Washington Nationals agree to a $9 million contract for the 2025 season1m read
Sammy Sosa appears to acknowledge PED use, apologizes; Cubs welcome him back into fold1m read
Rieber: Unlike Soto, Bellinger really wanted to be a Yankee3m read
Top 10 NY sports stories of 20245m read
Source: Mets add starter Canning on one-year deal1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME