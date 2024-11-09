MLB Free Agent Signings List

NEW YORK — The four free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CLEVELAND (1) — Re-signed Austin Hedges, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Kyle Hendricks, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

ATHLETICS (1) — Re-signed T.J. McFarland, lhp, to a $1.8 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CINCINNATI (1) — Re-signed Brent Suter, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.