2024 MLB Non-Tender Free Agents

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (1) — Jacob Webb, rhp.

BOSTON (2) — Isaiah Campbell, rhp; Bryan Mata, rhp.

CHICAGO (2) — Enyel De Los Santos, rhp; Gavin Sheets, inf/of.

CLEVELAND (2) — Connor Gillispie, rhp; George Valera, of.

DETROIT (4) — Wilmer Flores, rhp; Eddys Leonard, ss; Ricky Vanasco, rhp; Brendan White, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Jordyn Adams, of; Patrick Sandoval, lhp; Bryce Teodosio, of; Eric Wagaman, inf.

NEW YORK (2) — Jon Berti, inf; Tim Mayza, lhp.

SEATTLE (4) — J.T. Chargois, rhp; Sam Haggerty, of; Josh Rojas, 3b; Austin Voth, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (4) — Tyler Alexander, lhp; Dylan Carlson, of; Richard Lovelady, lhp; Colin Poche, lhp.

TORONTO (2) — Jordan Romano, rhp; Dillon Tate, rhp.

ATHLETICS (1) — Dany Jiménez, rhp.

ARIZONA (1) — Brandon Hughes, lhp.

ATLANTA (5) — Griffin Canning, rhp; Raymond Kerr, lhp; Ramon Laureano, of; Royber Salinas, rhp; Huascar Ynoa, rhp.

CHICAGO (6) — Adbert Alzolay, rhp; Brennen Davis, of; Nick Madrigal, inf; Mike Tauchman, of; Trey Wingenter, rhp; Patrick Wisdom, 1b-3b.

CINCINNATI (1) — Ian Gibaut, rhp.

COLORADO (2) — Cal Quantrill, rhp; Brendan Rodgers, 2b.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Brent Honeywell Jr., rhp; Zach Logue, lhp.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Hoby Milner, lhp.

NEW YORK (3) — Grant Hartwig, rhp; Alex Ramírez, of; Alex Young, lhp.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Austin Hays, of.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Bryan De La Cruz, of; Connor Joe, 1b-of; Hunter Stratton, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Adam Kloffenstein, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (4) — Logan Gillaspie, rhp; Bryce Johnson, of; Mason McCoy, ss; Luis Patiño, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Ethan Small, lhp; Kai Wei Teng, rhp.

WASHINGTON (2) — Kyle Finnegan, rhp; Tanner Rainey, rhp.

