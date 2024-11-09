SportsBaseball

MLB Remaining Free Agents List

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The 170 remaining free agents (q-received $21.05 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (8) — q-Corbin Burnes, rhp; Daniel Coulombe, lhp; Eloy Jiménez, of; Brooks Kriske, rhp; James McCann, c; John Means, lhp; q-Anthony Santander, of; Austin Slater, of.

BOSTON (9) — Luis A. García, rhp; Danny Jansen, c; Kenley Jansen, rhp; Chris Martin, rhp; Tyler O’Neill, of; James Paxton, lhp; q-Nick Pivetta, rhp; Lucas Sims, rhp; Naoyuki Uwasawa, rhp.

CHICAGO (6) — Michael Clevinger, rhp; Chris Flexen, rhp; Dominic Leone, rhp; Yoan Moncada, 3b; Michael Soroka, rhp; Max Stassi, c.

CLEVELAND (3) — Shane Bieber, rhp; Matt Boyd, lhp; Alex Cobb, rhp.

DETROIT (0)

HOUSTON (8) — q-Alex Bregman, 3b; Caleb Ferguson, lhp; Ben Gamel, of; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Jason Heyward, of; Yusei Kikuchi, lhp; Héctor Neris, rhp; Justin Verlander, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (8) — Paul DeJong, inf; Adam Frazier, inf-of; Robbie Grossman, of; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Garrett Hampson, of-inf; Michael Lorenzen, rhp; Tommy Pham, of; Will Smith, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Brandon Drury, inf; Matt Moore, lhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Hunter Strickland, rhp.

MINNESOTA (6) — Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Kyle Farmer, inf; Max Kepler, of; Manuel Margot, of; Carlos Santana, 1b; Caleb Thielbar, lhp.

NEW YORK (9) — Tim Hill, lhp; Clay Holmes, rhp; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; Jonathan Loaisiga, rhp; Anthony Rizzo, 1b; q-Juan Soto, of; Gleyber Torres, 2b; Lou Trivino, rhp; Alex Verdugo, lf.

SEATTLE (3) — Yimi García, rhp; Jorge Polanco, 2b; Justin Turner, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (0)

TEXAS (11) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Matt Duffy, 3b; Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Travis Jankowski, of; Carson Kelly, c; José Leclerc, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Max Scherzer, rhp; José Ureña, rhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.

ATHLETICS (4) — Scott Alexander, lhp; Trevor Gott, rhp; Ross Stripling, rhp; Alex Wood, lhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (7) — Josh Bell, 1b; Randal Grichuk,of; -Scott McGough, rhp; Kevin Newman, inf; Joc Pederson, of; Paul Sewald, rhp; q-Christian Walker, 1b.

ATLANTA (10) — John Brebbia, rhp; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Travis d’Arnaud, c; Adam Duvall, of; q-Max Fried, lhp; Luke Jackson, rhp; Whit Merrifield, inf-of; A.J. Minter, lhp; Charlie Morton, rhp; Gio Urshela, inf.

CHICAGO (2) —Jorge López, rhp; Drew Smyly, lhp.

CINCINNATI (7) — David Buchanan, rhp; Buck Farmer, rhp; Jakob Junis, rhp; Luke Maile, c; q-Nick Martinez, rhp; Amed Rosario, inf-of; Justin Wilson, lhp.

COLORADO (3) — Daniel Bard, rhp; Charlie Blackmon, of; Jacob Stallings, c.

LOS ANGELES (9) — Walker Buehler, rhp; Jack Flaherty, rhp; Kiké Hernández, inf-of; q-Teoscar Hernández, of; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of; Blake Treinen, rhp.

MIAMI (0)

MILWAUKEE (6) — q-Willy Adames, ss; Wade Miley, lhp; Colin Rea, rhp; Colin Rea, rhp; Joe Ross, rhp; Gary Sánchez, c.

NEW YORK (14) — q-Pete Alonso, 1b; Harrison Bader, of; Shintaro Fujinami, rhp; Jose Iglesias, inf; J.D. Martinez, dh; q-Sean Manaea, lhp; Phil Maton, rhp; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Jose Quintana, lhp; Brooks Raley, lhp; q-Luis Severino, rhp; Drew Smith, rhp; Ryne Stanek, rhp; Jesse Winker, of.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — Carlos Estévez, rhp; Jeff Hoffman, rhp; Spencer Turnbull, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (6) — Jalen Beeks, lhp; Ryan Borucki, lhp; Aroldis Chapman, lhp; Marco Gonzales, lhp’ Yasmani Grandal, c; Andrew McCutchen, of.

ST. LOUIS (6) — Matt Carpenter, dh-inf; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Paul Goldschmidt, 1b; Andrew Kittredge, rhp; Lance Lynn, rhp; Keynan Middleton, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (9) — Nick Ahmed, ss; Elias Díaz, c; Kyle Higashioka, c; Ha-Seong Kim, inf; David Peralta, of; Martín Pérez, lhp; Jurickson Profar, of; Tanner Scott, lhp; Donovan Solano, inf.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Mark Canha, of; Curt Casali, c; Michael Conforto, of; Blake Snell, lhp.

WASHINGTON (4) — Jacob Barnes, rhp; Patrick Corbin, lhp; Joey Gallo, 1b-of; Trevor Williams, rhp.

More MLB news

Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason1m read
Cincinnati Reds look for new TV partner after ending joint venture with Diamond Sports Group1m read
Angels SS Zach Neto could miss start of 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery
MLB Free Agent Signings List
Lennon: Yanks made right call on Boone deal3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME