MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK — The 170 remaining free agents (q-received $21.05 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (8) — q-Corbin Burnes, rhp; Daniel Coulombe, lhp; Eloy Jiménez, of; Brooks Kriske, rhp; James McCann, c; John Means, lhp; q-Anthony Santander, of; Austin Slater, of.

BOSTON (9) — Luis A. García, rhp; Danny Jansen, c; Kenley Jansen, rhp; Chris Martin, rhp; Tyler O’Neill, of; James Paxton, lhp; q-Nick Pivetta, rhp; Lucas Sims, rhp; Naoyuki Uwasawa, rhp.

CHICAGO (6) — Michael Clevinger, rhp; Chris Flexen, rhp; Dominic Leone, rhp; Yoan Moncada, 3b; Michael Soroka, rhp; Max Stassi, c.

CLEVELAND (3) — Shane Bieber, rhp; Matt Boyd, lhp; Alex Cobb, rhp.

DETROIT (0)

HOUSTON (8) — q-Alex Bregman, 3b; Caleb Ferguson, lhp; Ben Gamel, of; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Jason Heyward, of; Yusei Kikuchi, lhp; Héctor Neris, rhp; Justin Verlander, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (8) — Paul DeJong, inf; Adam Frazier, inf-of; Robbie Grossman, of; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Garrett Hampson, of-inf; Michael Lorenzen, rhp; Tommy Pham, of; Will Smith, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Brandon Drury, inf; Matt Moore, lhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Hunter Strickland, rhp.

MINNESOTA (6) — Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Kyle Farmer, inf; Max Kepler, of; Manuel Margot, of; Carlos Santana, 1b; Caleb Thielbar, lhp.

NEW YORK (9) — Tim Hill, lhp; Clay Holmes, rhp; Tommy Kahnle, rhp; Jonathan Loaisiga, rhp; Anthony Rizzo, 1b; q-Juan Soto, of; Gleyber Torres, 2b; Lou Trivino, rhp; Alex Verdugo, lf.

SEATTLE (3) — Yimi García, rhp; Jorge Polanco, 2b; Justin Turner, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (0)

TEXAS (11) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Matt Duffy, 3b; Nathan Eovaldi, rhp; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Travis Jankowski, of; Carson Kelly, c; José Leclerc, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Max Scherzer, rhp; José Ureña, rhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.

ATHLETICS (4) — Scott Alexander, lhp; Trevor Gott, rhp; Ross Stripling, rhp; Alex Wood, lhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (7) — Josh Bell, 1b; Randal Grichuk,of; -Scott McGough, rhp; Kevin Newman, inf; Joc Pederson, of; Paul Sewald, rhp; q-Christian Walker, 1b.

ATLANTA (10) — John Brebbia, rhp; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Travis d’Arnaud, c; Adam Duvall, of; q-Max Fried, lhp; Luke Jackson, rhp; Whit Merrifield, inf-of; A.J. Minter, lhp; Charlie Morton, rhp; Gio Urshela, inf.

CHICAGO (2) —Jorge López, rhp; Drew Smyly, lhp.

CINCINNATI (7) — David Buchanan, rhp; Buck Farmer, rhp; Jakob Junis, rhp; Luke Maile, c; q-Nick Martinez, rhp; Amed Rosario, inf-of; Justin Wilson, lhp.

COLORADO (3) — Daniel Bard, rhp; Charlie Blackmon, of; Jacob Stallings, c.

LOS ANGELES (9) — Walker Buehler, rhp; Jack Flaherty, rhp; Kiké Hernández, inf-of; q-Teoscar Hernández, of; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of; Blake Treinen, rhp.

MIAMI (0)

MILWAUKEE (6) — q-Willy Adames, ss; Wade Miley, lhp; Colin Rea, rhp; Colin Rea, rhp; Joe Ross, rhp; Gary Sánchez, c.

NEW YORK (14) — q-Pete Alonso, 1b; Harrison Bader, of; Shintaro Fujinami, rhp; Jose Iglesias, inf; J.D. Martinez, dh; q-Sean Manaea, lhp; Phil Maton, rhp; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Jose Quintana, lhp; Brooks Raley, lhp; q-Luis Severino, rhp; Drew Smith, rhp; Ryne Stanek, rhp; Jesse Winker, of.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — Carlos Estévez, rhp; Jeff Hoffman, rhp; Spencer Turnbull, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (6) — Jalen Beeks, lhp; Ryan Borucki, lhp; Aroldis Chapman, lhp; Marco Gonzales, lhp’ Yasmani Grandal, c; Andrew McCutchen, of.

ST. LOUIS (6) — Matt Carpenter, dh-inf; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Paul Goldschmidt, 1b; Andrew Kittredge, rhp; Lance Lynn, rhp; Keynan Middleton, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (9) — Nick Ahmed, ss; Elias Díaz, c; Kyle Higashioka, c; Ha-Seong Kim, inf; David Peralta, of; Martín Pérez, lhp; Jurickson Profar, of; Tanner Scott, lhp; Donovan Solano, inf.

SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Mark Canha, of; Curt Casali, c; Michael Conforto, of; Blake Snell, lhp.

WASHINGTON (4) — Jacob Barnes, rhp; Patrick Corbin, lhp; Joey Gallo, 1b-of; Trevor Williams, rhp.