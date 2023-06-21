MLB report: Jake Fraley's homer gives surging Reds to their 11th straight win

Jake Fraley hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the host Cincinnati Reds extended their majors-best winning streak to 11 games, rallying past the Colorado Rockies, 5-3, on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz hit a one-out bloop to left that fell for a double against Daniel Bard (3-1), and Fraley hit the next pitch over the wall in right, sending the Reds to their majors-best 12th comeback win of the season and the Rockies to their season-worst eighth straight loss. The Reds trailed 3-0 after four innings.

“It is fun when its your turn, but I’d argue that it is just as fun watching other guys do it, too," said Fraley, whose homer was his ninth this season. "I think every guy in that clubhouse would say the same thing. I feel blessed to be a part of a team like this.”

The NL Central-leading Reds (40-35) have swept three straight three-game series and won five consecutive series overall. Their winning streak is the club's longest since winning 12 straight in 1957.

Rookie lefthander Andrew Abbott allowed the first run of his career after three straight scoreless starts when Brenton Doyle led off the game with a homer. But Abbott was solid from there, striking out a career-high 10 in six innings and giving up three runs, all on solo homers. Abbott struck out the side in the sixth.

“I didn’t feel bad. Guys are going to score off you,” Abbott said. “It’s bound to happen. The biggest thing for me was how do I respond when it does happen. There were three for me today. I tried to stay composed and tried to give my team five, six, maybe seven innings and we didn’t tax the bullpen any more.”

Reliever Ian Gibaut (8-1) pitched around a leadoff single in the eighth and Buck Farmer worked the ninth for his second save.

Rays 7, Orioles 2: Rookie Taj Bradley (5-3) allowed one run in a career-high six innings, Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered, and host Tampa Bay split a two-game series between the top two teams in the AL East.

Blue Jays 6, Marlins 3: Matt Chapman homered and doubled, and Kevin Gausman (7-3) pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball for visiting Toronto.

Cubs 8, Pirates 3: Kyle Hendricks (3-2) pitched effectively into the seventh inning, and Nico Hoerner homered, tripled and drove in three runs as visiting Chicago completed a three-game sweep.

D-backs 5, Brewers 1: Zac Gallen (9-2) pitched seven strong innings, and Alek Thomas’ RBI single gave visiting Arizona a 2-1 lead.

Nationals 3, Cardinals 0: CJ Abrams homered in the fifth inning, and Trevor Williams (4-4) pitched six solid innings for host Washington.

Tigers 9, Royals 4: Zack Short homered and drove in three runs, and Javier Baez got his 1,000th career hit for host Detroit. Kansas City has lost 15 of 18. — AP