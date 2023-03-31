MLB report: Dansby Swanson, Marcus Stroman help Cubs defeat Brewers on Opening Day 

Right after it was over, Dansby Swanson soaked in one more moment in a very special debut with the Chicago Cubs.

He finally got to enjoy the victory song at Wrigley Field.

"Hearing ‘Go Cubs Go’ is a lot better when you’re on the team,” the All-Star shortstop said.

Swanson had three hits and Marcus Stroman worked six scoreless innings, breezing past baseball’s first pitch-clock violation on his way to a 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday’s Opening Day.

Swanson’s first hit with his new team was an RBI single that sparked a four-run third. He tacked on two more singles and played his usual solid defense, including the turn on a key double play.

Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with Chicago in free agency, leaving Atlanta after seven seasons.

“It was just an amazing day,” Swanson said. “It’s an amazing city, organization. Couldn’t be more grateful to be here.”

Stroman struck out eight and walked three in the first start of his second season with the Cubs. Keegan Thompson and Brad Boxberger each got three outs before Michael Fulmer finished the four-hitter.

Milwaukee threatened in the third, loading the bases with one out. But Rowdy Tellez bounced to second baseman Nico Hoerner for the start of a 4-6-3 double play.

“Once I saw it being hit at Nico, I had the utmost confidence in me that it was going to be rolled,” Stroman said.

Orioles 10, Red Sox 9: Adley Rutschman became the first catcher in history with five hits on Opening Day for visiting Baltimore.

Playing in his first season opener after starring for the Orioles as a rookie last year, Rutschman homered in his first at-bat and finished 5-for-5 with a career-best four RBIs and a walk on a chilly day at Fenway Park, with a temperature of 38 degrees at first pitch.

Ramon Urias hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, which finished with 15 hits, nine walks and five stolen bases.

Atlanta 7, Washington 2: Atlanta overcame the early exit of NL Cy Young Award runner-up Max Fried because of a strained left hamstring with four hits by Travis d’Arnaud and three errors by Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.

DH d’Arnaud capped his afternoon with a two-run double in the ninth.

Rays 4, Tigers 0: Shane McClanahan pitched six sharp innings, Jose Siri and Wander Franco homered and host Tampa Bay opened its silver anniversary season with a victory.

Miguel Cabrera, beginning what he has said will be his last season, had one of Detroit’s six hits — a seventh-inning double — that moved him into a tie with Ichiro Suzuki for 23rd on the all-time hit list with 3,089.

Blue Jays 10, Cardinals 9: George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs for visiting Toronto.

White Sox 3, Astros 2: Andrew Vaughn’s tiebreaking, two-run double in the ninth inning lifted visiting Chicago.

Twins 2, Royals 0: Pablo Lopez and four Minnesota relievers combined on a two-hitter in Kansas City. Trevor Larnach and pinch hitter Donovan Solano each drove in a run.

Pirates 5, Reds 4: Oneil Cruz homered shortly after a pitch clock violation and later drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for visiting Pittsburgh. — AP