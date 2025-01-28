SportsBaseball

MLB The Show 25 cover features Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz

This image provided by Sony, shows the cover of art...

This image provided by Sony, shows the cover of art for the video game MLB The Show 25 featuring rising baseball stars Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz on the cover. The game is scheduled to hit the market on March 18, 2025. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

MLB The Show 25 announced Tuesday that rising stars Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz will be the cover athletes on its upcoming video game.

It's the first time MLB The Show has featured three athletes on the same cover. The game is scheduled to hit the market on March 18.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Skenes, 22, was last season's National League Rookie of the Year. The hard-throwing right-hander recently stirred a frenzy when his coveted rookie card was unveiled by an 11-year-old from the Los Angeles area. The card could hold a high value considering the potentially bright future ahead for Skenes, who finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

He finished the season 11-4 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop De La Cruz, 23, become the fifth player since 1901 to have at least 20 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season last year. He finished 2024 with 25 homers and led the majors with 67 stolen bases.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Henderson, 23, was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2023. He participated in the Home Run Derby last season. He finished the year with 37 homers, 92 RBIs and a .281 batting average.

More MLB news

MLB The Show 25 cover features Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz
Cubs finalize trade with Astros for reliever Ryan Pressly2m read
Pirates reunite with Adam Frazier, agreeing with former All-Star 2B to a 1-year deal
Orioles agree to $975,000, 1-year deal with OF Dylan Carlson
Orioles hire former All-Star outfielder Adam Jones as special adviser to GM and community ambassador1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME