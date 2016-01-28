MLB unveils new look for 2016 spring training

MLB unveiled a new look for spring training Thursday, including lighter-weight uniforms and new cap designs for several teams.

The jerseys, designed by Majestic, are part of the company's new Flex Base system, which feature twill technology and mesh panels on the sides. These features reduce the weight of the jersey by 10 to 20 percent and help improve mobility.

Most teams have altered their spring training uniforms to some extent, but the White Sox and Rays have completely redesigned their looks.

The White Sox have revived their "batter up" logo, which they wore from 1976-1990, while the Rays will wear a new sunburst alternate logo on the left chest of their jerseys and on their caps.

MLB has added patches to jerseys and hats that look like road signs with the state initials for Florida and Arizona for the Grapefruit League and Cactus League, respectively.

After winning their first World Series in 30 years, the Royals have added a crown above their traditional "KC" on their caps.

Other significant cap changes include:

-The Diamondbacks' new snakehead logo

-The Tigers' completely orange road cap

-The Blue Jays' navy blue cap featuring a maple leaf