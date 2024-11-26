SportsBaseball

MLB players' union affiliate reaches agreement with FanDuel after agreeing to dismiss lawsuit

Workers at the FanDuel sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack...

Workers at the FanDuel sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J., prepare to take bets, July 14, 2018. Credit: AP/Wayne Parry

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — A commercial affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association reached a licensing agreement with FanDuel after agreeing to dismiss a lawsuit against the company.

MLB Players Inc. said Tuesday it signed a non-exclusive product and marketing licensing agreement for FanDuel Sportsbook along with OneTeam Partners, a union commercial partner.

MLB Players sued FanDuel and Underdog Sports in New York Supreme Court on Sept. 16, alleging improper use of names, images and likenesses.

The case that was moved to U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Oct. 18. MLB and FanDuel filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with the court on Nov. 19 that was approved by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, but the suit against Underdog remains pending.

"This license builds on our existing agreements in this new category of revenue,” union head Tony Clark said in a statement.

A separate suit filed Sept. 16 against DraftKings Inc. and Bet365 Group Ltd. is pending in federal court in Philadelphia.

