Outfielder Mickey Moniak and Los Angeles Angels go to salary arbitration hearing

By The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels went to a salary arbitration hearing Thursday, with the outfielder asking a three-person panel for a raise to $2 million and the team arguing for $1.5 million.

A decision by Melinda Gordon, Samantha Tower and John Woods is expected Friday.

Moniak hit .219 with 14 homers and a career-high 49 RBIs last year. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $770,000.

Nine other players are scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14. Angels first baseman/second baseman Luis Rengifo has asked for $5.95 million and been offered $5.8 million.

Right-hander Jovan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the first salary arbitration decision of the year and will earn $850,000 instead of his request for $1.15 million.

A decision is pending for Pittsburgh pitcher Dennis Santana, who asked for $2.1 million and was offered $1.4 million.

