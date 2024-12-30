SportsBaseball

Nationals agree with Josh Bell on a 1-year, $6M contract, AP source says

Washington Nationals' Josh Bell celebrates his three-run home run during...

Washington Nationals' Josh Bell celebrates his three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, July 30, 2022, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press

The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with first baseman Josh Bell on a one-year contract worth $6 million according to a person familiar with negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity late Sunday because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Bell returns to Washington after spending the 2021 season and bulk of 2022 there. He was sent to San Diego with Juan Soto at the deadline in ’22

Now 32, Bell played for Cleveland, Miami and Arizona the past two seasons. He is veteran of 1,159 Major League Baseball games, and in the regular season, he is hitting .258 with 171 home runs and 613 RBIs.

MLB Network was first to report the contract.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

More MLB news

Nationals agree with Josh Bell on a 1-year, $6M contract, AP source says
Marlins acquire 1B Matt Mervis from Cubs for infielder Vidal Bruján
Shohei Ohtani to become a father for the 1st time in 2025
UConn beats Carolina in Fenway Bowl, dominating Bill Belichick's next team in his old backyard2m read
Yanks' return to World Series ended in stunning fashion3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME