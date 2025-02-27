SportsBaseball

Angels don't expect SS Zach Neto to be ready by opening day with shoulder still recovering

Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto holds his shoulder as he...

Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto holds his shoulder as he heads to the dugout after being caught trying to steal second during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

By The Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. — Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto will not be ready to play by opening day while recovering from right shoulder surgery.

Manager Ron Washington told reporters before the team's spring training game on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs that Neto likely will start the season on the injured list, an anticipated move after Neto had the procedure in November. Washington said he expects Neto to be available sometime in April.

The 2022 first-round draft pick was among the few bright spots in 2024 for an Angels team that finished with the worst record in franchise history at 63-99. The 24-year-old Neto established himself as an everyday player, batting .249 with 23 homers, 30 stolen bases and 77 RBIs in 155 games while playing solid defense. Neto injured his shoulder while sliding in a game on Sept. 26, and it didn’t respond to rest and treatment.

More MLB news

Yankees focused on being 'strong up the middle'3m read
Mets' top prospect Brandon Sproat preparing for first exposure to pitching in cold3m read
Orioles remove star Gunnar Henderson from game as precaution due to lower right side discomfort
Angels don't expect SS Zach Neto to be ready by opening day with shoulder still recovering
Nationals announce their deal with Kyle Finnegan and designate Stone Garrett for assignment

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME