Athletics lefty Sean Newcomb has surgery on right knee

By The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Newcomb had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday to help alleviate pain he experienced while recovering from a procedure on his left knee in September.

Team orthopedist Dr. Will Workman performed a medial meniscectomy, the team said. Newcomb, who went 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA over seven games with two starts spanning 15 innings, is projected to be ready to pitch by the start of spring training.

