Nick Swisher on Brett Gardner: 'He's killing it, man'

Former Yankee Nick Swisher has been impressed with Brett Gardner and the power surge that has resulted in a career-best 15 homers.

"He's killing it, man,'' Swisher said Saturday before the Indians beat the Yankees, 3-0, at Yankee Stadium. "Signing that contract was probably the best thing to ever happen to him. He can relax now . . . He knows now that when he gets in those fastball counts, he has the ability to drive the ball out of the ballpark. I'm so stoked for him."

Gardner passed up the possibility of free agency and agreed to a four-year, $52-million extension before the season. His previous high in home runs was eight.

Gardner led the team in on-base percentage (.357) and slugging (.460) heading into Sunday's finale with the Indians.

Said Swisher, "He's been like the most consistent guy for them."