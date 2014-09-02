Nick Tropeano and Sean Nolin, Long Island pitchers, get MLB call

A pair of pitchers from Long Island will become major leaguers on Tuesday as part of their teams' September call-ups.

Starting Sept. 1, teams are allowed to expand their big league rosters from 25 to 40 players.

Righthander Nick Tropeano, who attended West Islip High School and Stony Brook University, was called up by the Astros. Lefthander Sean Nolin, a Seaford High School alum, was called up by the Blue Jays.

Tropeano, who turned 24 on Aug. 27, was the Astros’ fifth round pick in the 2011 draft. In four minor league seasons, he has a 3.26 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, including a 3.03 ERA and 0.98 WHIP for Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

Nolin, 24, was selected by the Jays in the sixth round of the 2010 draft out of San Jacinto College in Houston, Texas. He has a 3.06 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in five minor league seasons. He posted a 3.43 ERA and 1.21 WHIP this season, spent mostly with Triple-A Buffalo. This is Nolin’s second trip to the majors, though the Jays have to hope it has a better outcome than his first call-up. Nolin made one start for Toronto in 2013, allowing seven hits and six runs (all earned) in 1.1 innings.

Nolin will join fellow Long Islander Marcus Stroman, from Medford, on the Toronto pitching staff. Stroman, 23, has posted an impressive rookie season, with a 3.88 ERA in 21 games (16 starts).