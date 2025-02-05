Outfielder Lars Nootbaar and St. Louis Cardinals go to salary arbitration hearing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Outfielder Lars Nootbaar went to a salary arbitration hearing with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, arguing he should be paid $2.95 million instead of the team's $2.45 million offer.

Arbitrators Janice Johnston, Allen Ponak and John Stout listened to arguments. Their decision will be withheld until the case of Cardinals outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan is decided or settled.

Nootbaar hit .244 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs last year, when he earned $761,000. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante, Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo also remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14.

Teams have won three of the four decisions, defeating New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.05 million instead of $2.5 million), Pittsburgh pitcher Dennis Santana ($1.4 million instead of $2.1 million) and Pirates pitcher Jovan Oviedo ($850,000 instead of $1.15 million).

Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak won his case and will earn $2 million instead of $1.5 million.