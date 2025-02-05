SportsBaseball

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar and St. Louis Cardinals go to salary arbitration hearing

By The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Outfielder Lars Nootbaar went to a salary arbitration hearing with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, arguing he should be paid $2.95 million instead of the team's $2.45 million offer.

Arbitrators Janice Johnston, Allen Ponak and John Stout listened to arguments. Their decision will be withheld until the case of Cardinals outfielder/infielder Brendan Donovan is decided or settled.

Nootbaar hit .244 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs last year, when he earned $761,000. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante, Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo also remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14.

Teams have won three of the four decisions, defeating New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.05 million instead of $2.5 million), Pittsburgh pitcher Dennis Santana ($1.4 million instead of $2.1 million) and Pirates pitcher Jovan Oviedo ($850,000 instead of $1.15 million).

Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak won his case and will earn $2 million instead of $1.5 million.

More MLB news

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar and St. Louis Cardinals go to salary arbitration hearing
Cubs acquire Ryan Brasier in a trade with the Dodgers1m read
Two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson agrees to a minor league contract with Los Angeles Angels
Outfielder Randal Grichuk stays with Diamondbacks for $5 million, 1-year contract
After baseball, it's pro pickleball for J.D. Martinez2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME