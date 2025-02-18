SportsBaseball

Ohtani throws a 2nd bullpen session as he makes his way back to the mound for the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani works out during...

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani works out during spring training baseball practice, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shohei Ohtani threw his second bullpen session of spring training on Tuesday, continuing the process of his return to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani had his first bullpen session on Saturday.

He hopes to pitch this season for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery that limited the 30-year-old right-hander to hitting only last season with the Dodgers. Even so, Ohtani won his third MVP award while becoming the first player to join the 50/50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series.

In addition to the elbow, Ohtani is recovering from a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder that occurred while sliding into second base during the World Series.

As a pitcher, Ohtani is 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA in his five-year major-league career that includes 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings. In 2023 before the injury, he was 10-5 with 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings.

