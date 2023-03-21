SportsBaseball

Ohtani, Japan rally late, edge Mexico 6-5 to reach WBC final

Japan's Roki Sasaki delivers a pitch during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Mexico, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

By The Associated Press

MIAMI — Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.

Japan will face the defending champion United States in Tuesday's championship game.

Ohtani went 2 for 4. The Los Angeles Angels star scored in the seventh when Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, three-run homer off reliever JoJo Romero.

