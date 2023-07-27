Ohtani throws first MLB shutout in Angels' 6-0 win over Tigers after team says he's staying

DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani gave up one hit and struck out eight in his first career complete game in Major League Baseball, Taylor Ward hit two homers and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0 in the first game of a doubleader Thursday.

Ohtani (9-5) did not give up a hit until the fifth inning, when Kerry Carpenter led off with a single, but he didn't yield much more on the same day the Angels confirmed they're not trading the two-way superstar.

The hard-throwing righty with wicked offspeed pitches had previously finished eight innings five times, most recently Sept. 29, 2022. He walked three in the 111-pitch performance with 71 strikes.

Michael Lorenzen (5-7) gave up three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven over five innings on what might have been his final start with the franchise.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen signed a one-year deal with the rebuilding Tigers, who are likely hoping they can acquire assets for a pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever before the trade deadline Tuesday.

The Angels, aiming for their first playoff appearance since 2014, sent a message to their players and fans that they're in a win-now mode with a significant trade that essentially confirmed Ohtani is staying at least through the season. The Ohtani-led pitching staff was bolstered Wednesday night in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring right-handers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López.

Ohtani, who will be a free agent after the season, went 0 for 5 at the plate and struck out twice.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

His teammates provided plenty of offense.

Trey Cabbage's sacrifice fly in the seecond inning was his first of three RBIs. Ward hit a homer in sixth and eighth innings.

Ohtani kept Detroit off balance at the plate, throwing the ball past them with fastballs that approached 100 mph and leaving them flailing at sliders and splitters.

MOVING ON

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani bats against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

The Angels designated 2021 All-Star slugger Jared Walsh for assignment. Walsh hit .119 with one homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season as he has struggled with headaches and insomnia this year, coming off an injury-stunted 2022.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles LHP Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.16 ERA) and Tigers Matt Manning (3-1, 3.19) were scheduled to start the second game of the doubleader.

Giolito (6-6, 3.79) is expected to make his Angels debut Friday night against Toronto, where the Blue Jays plan to start RHP Kevin Gausman (7-5, 3.18) in the first game of the series.

Detroit travels to Miami, where Tigers RHP Reese Olson (1-4, 4.53) and Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (5-3, 4.32) are the probable pitchers on Friday night.