Old Westbury Yankees fan stencils team logo on lawn

Cheryl Ross' friends always did know that she is an enthusiastic Yankees fan. "And if they didn't know it before, they know it now," she said.

Anyone who visits her Old Westbury home can't help but notice what has been painted on the lawn: an exact replica of the interlocking "NY" logo that is behind home plate at Yankee Stadium. "It looks very professional," she said. "People who have come over liked it, but they're Mets fans. They want the Mets logo."

In fact, the Mets and many other teams are available in the kits known as Lawn Logo. Each kit includes a plastic 52-inch stencil, four pegs to hold the stencil in place and a water-based paint that won't kill the grass. The product, licensed by Major League Baseball, will go national at 10 Tuesday night on the QVC television shopping channel. It is the latest offshoot from Stadium Associates, which markets a literally grassroots connection between teams and fans.

Company president David Andres began as a consultant for DeLea Sod Farms of East Northport, which has supplied the sod for the Yankee Stadium field in the 1960s. He and partner Rick DeLea formed the new firm when they received a trademark for Yankee Sod, which is now sold to customers.

"One fan in Glen Cove has 8,000 square feet of it in his backyard," Andres said.

The company also sells Phillie Sod - sections of the Citizens Bank Park field, freeze dried. While Andres and DeLea were on the ground floor, so to speak, of that endeavor, they came up with the idea of selling the logo kits.

"It's not permanent, but it is repeatable," Andres said. He added that the paint does not run in the rain and that the logo disappears when the grass grows out and is mowed. "Which," he said, "is the same way logos are done at the Stadium. You can put it down one time and never put it down again if you want."

Each kit (priced at $90 on QVC, although there might be a one-time discount Tuesday) includes enough paint to do the logo several times. Andres said the company plans to offer stencils for the logos of all big-league teams. It also has licensing agreements with the NFL, NCAA and NASCAR, so lawns across the country might never look the same. He also said that the company is marketing the kits to golf courses for outings. Instead of shooting at a line in the fairway for "most accurate drive" contests, golfers could be aiming for, say, a Red Sox logo.

Andres will appear Tuesday night on the channel known for selling handbags, makeup and jewelry. "I think this will be the first time," he said, "sports bars will be asked to change the channel to put on QVC."