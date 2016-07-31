SportsBaseball

Orioles acquire starting pitcher Wade Miley from the Mariners

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade Miley throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Sunday, July 24, 2016. Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-hander Wade Miley in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Miley is 7-8 with a 4.98 ERA on the year but he had a 3.45 ERA in five July starts. He pitched seven innings of one-hit ball in Seattle’s 4-1 against the major league-leading Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Seattle received left-hander Ariel Miranda in Sunday’s trade. The Cuban pitcher has spent most of the year with Triple-A Norfolk. He appeared in one game for Baltimore on July 3 at Seattle, allowing three runs and four hits in two innings.

The 29-year-old Miley was selected by Arizona with the 43rd pick in the 2008 amateur draft and made his major league debut with the Diamondbacks in 2011. He is 56-54 with a 4.07 ERA in six years in the majors.

