Orioles activate center fielder Cedric Mullins from 10-day IL

SEATTLE — The Baltimore Orioles activated center fielder Cedric Mullins from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

Mullins had been sidelined for most of the past month with a right adductor groin strain. He was in the lineup in center and batting fifth for Friday's opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

The IL stint was Mullins' second this season. He was out from May 30 to June 24 with a right groin strain, and the issue cropped up again a few weeks later. Mullins returned to the IL on July 16.

He's hitting .269 with nine homers and 47 RBIs in 69 games. The AL-best Orioles have gone 15-9 since Mullins last played on July 15, but their outfield depth has been tested with Mullins and Aaron Hicks both hurt.

The Orioles sent outfielder Ryan McKenna to Triple-A Norfolk. In a separate move, Baltimore optioned right-handed pitcher Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk and recalled left-hander Nick Vespi.