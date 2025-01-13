Baltimore Orioles and reliever Andrew Kittredge finalize $10 million, 1-year contract

Andrew Kittredge and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Monday.

The reliever gets a $9 million salary this year and the agreement includes a $9 million team option for 2026 with a $1 million buyout.

The 34-year-old right-hander went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and one save last season for the St. Louis Cardinals, striking out 67 and walking 20 in 70 2/3 innings. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and has a 23-12 career record with a 3.44 ERA in 240 relief appearances and 15 starts.

Baltimore’s bullpen could receive a big boost this year from the return of closer Félix Bautista, who missed last season following Tommy John surgery. The Orioles signed Craig Kimbrel to replace him, but he struggled to the point that he was released before the end of the season.

Kittredge gives Baltimore another reliever who can be deployed in the late innings. He’s become a bit less of a groundball pitcher in recent years, but that could fit well at Camden Yards depending on how the new wall in left field plays after being moved in a bit for 2025.

The Orioles lost ace starter Corbin Burnes to Arizona in free agency. They’ve been active themselves, but haven’t been too aggressive, signing Charlie Morton, Gary Sánchez, Tomoyuki Sugano and now Kittredge to one-year deals. Baltimore did make a three-year commitment to outfielder Tyler O’Neill, although that deal includes a player opt-out after 2025.

Baltimore catcher Blake Hunt was designated for assignment to open a roster spot for Kittredge.