Orioles agree to $975,000, 1-year deal with OF Dylan Carlson

Tampa Bay Rays' Dylan Carlson watches his solo home run...

Tampa Bay Rays' Dylan Carlson watches his solo home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Aug. 16, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms with Dylan Carlson on a $975,000, one-year contract Monday, a couple of months after the outfielder was non-tendered by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Carlson was a first-round draft pick in 2016 by the St. Louis Cardinals, and he hit 18 home runs in his first full season in 2021. Since then, however, he's hit only 16.

Carlson hit .209 with three home runs and 25 RBIs in 96 games for the Cardinals and Rays in 2024, but at age 26 the switch-hitter may still have some upside and can play all three outfield spots.

The Orioles lost right fielder Anthony Santander to Toronto via free agency, and they've added outfielder Tyler O'Neill. Also in the mix for playing time in the Baltimore outfield are Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad.

Carlson's deal includes a $25,000 bonus if he reaches 200 plate appearances.

