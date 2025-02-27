SportsBaseball

Orioles remove star Gunnar Henderson from game as precaution due to lower right side discomfort

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) jogs off the field...

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) jogs off the field during a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

SARASOTA, Fla. — Baltimore Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson was removed from a spring training game on Thursday because of lower right side discomfort.

Henderson, the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year and a 2024 All-Star Game selection, made a jumping catch of a line drive in the field against Toronto and grounded out in the first inning before he was taken out as a precautionary measure, manager Brandon Hyde said after the game. Hyde said Henderson felt his side tighten up after the catch, but that Henderson doesn't need an MRI.

Henderson, who debuted with the Orioles in 2022 after being drafted in the second round in 2019, has never been on the injured list in the major leagues. He played in 150 games in 2023 and 159 games in 2024, when he set career highs with 31 doubles, 37 homers, 92 RBIs, 21 steals and an .893 OPS.

The Orioles are also missing All-Star third baseman Jordan Westburg, who is out for at least a few more days because of a sore lower back.

