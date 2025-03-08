Orioles reliever Andrew Kittredge will miss the start of the season after knee surgery
SARASOTA, Fla. — Baltimore Orioles reliever Andrew Kittredge will miss the start of the season after he had left knee surgery.
Kittredge had the debridement procedure on Friday. The Orioles said Saturday the operation was done by Dr. Leigh Ann Curl in Baltimore.
Kittredge, who turns 35 on March 17, finalized a $10 million, one-year contract with Baltimore in January. The right-hander went 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA and one save in 74 relief appearances for St. Louis last year.
Baltimore opens at Toronto on March 27.
More MLB news
