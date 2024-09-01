SportsBaseball

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer departs after he gets hit on his right forearm by a line drive

A trainer, left, checks the arm of Baltimore Orioles starting...

A trainer, left, checks the arm of Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer, right, after Kremer was hit by a ground ball off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Jordan Beck in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Denver. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, center, looks on. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By The Associated Press

DENVER — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer left Saturday night's game at Colorado after he was hit by a line drive in the fourth inning.

Kremer was struck on his right forearm, just below his wrist, when Jordan Beck hit a liner back up the middle on a four-seam fastball. The ball went to shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who threw to second for a forceout.

Kremer was examined by team trainers before he was replaced by Keegan Akin. The 28-year-old right-hander was diagnosed with a right forearm contusion. X-rays were negative.

Kremer was charged with four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings in his shortest start of the season.

The Orioles also lost Ramón Urías in the seventh inning. The third baseman fell to the ground after manning the bag on a feet-first steal by Ezequiel Tovar.

Though there was no apparent contact with Tovar, Urías was looked at by a team trainer and walked gingerly back to the dugout. He was replaced by Emmanuel Rivera.

More MLB news

Moniak's two late homers, including walk-off shot, rally Angels past Mariners 5-43m read
Griffin Conine hits 1st career homer and Marlins hold off Giants 4-32m read
Ohtani, Betts and Freeman open with consecutive HRs, and Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 8-62m read
Rookie Drew Romo has career-high 3 RBIs as Rockies defeat Orioles 7-52m read
Jackson Chourio homers as the Brewers beat the Reds 5-4 for their 5th consecutive win2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME