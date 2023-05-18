Orioles overcome Trout's homer, drop Angels to .500 with 3-1 victory

BALTIMORE — Kyle Bradish pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Austin Hays homered to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Mike Trout went deep for the Angels, but they fell back to .500 with their eighth loss in 11 games.

Bradish (2-1) allowed a run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings against the team that drafted him. He struck out five without a walk.

“Very pleased,” Bradish said. “Any time I can get into the seventh and have a quality start and help this team win, it's very nice.”

Danny Coulombe, Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista got the final seven outs, with Bautista working the ninth for his 11th save in 14 chances. Bautista walked Trout with one out, bringing Shohei Ohtani up as the tying run. Ohtani went down swinging and Hunter Renfroe flied out to deep center field to end it.

Griffin Canning (2-2) allowed three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Orioles loaded the bases with nobody out in the second, but Terrin Vavra hit into a 1-2-3 double play and Canning escaped the jam. Baltimore took the lead the following inning on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI single, but Trout answered in the fourth with his ninth home run of the year.

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) hits a single against Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning which drove in Cedric Mullins during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

“He got into that one pretty good,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “Ball wasn't really carrying tonight, either.”

Trout hadn't homered since May 3 and had only one extra-base hit since.

Baltimore went back ahead in the bottom of the fourth when Vavra swiped second — the first steal of his career — and scored on a two-out single by Cedric Mullins. Hays hit a solo shot in the fifth.

Bradish was picked in in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Angels. They traded him to Baltimore the following year in a deal that sent Dylan Bundy to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani flies out to Baltimore Orioles left fielder Austin Hays during the fourth inning a baseball game, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams

“He's got really good stuff,” Nevin said. “Didn't throw anything in the middle of the plate. Threw a lot of strikes, and they were on the rails. I mean the ball Mike hit was not a bad pitch. ... We didn't hit a lot of balls hard, but he didn't give us many chances to either.”

Bradish has allowed only one earned run in 12 2/3 innings over his past two starts.

“That's a really good team, really good lineup,” Bradish said. “I think our game plan, we executed that today. Trout got a fastball out to where he could get extended on it.”

Canning had allowed seven hits or fewer in all 46 of his starts, the second-longest streak in Angels history. That run ended four shy of Rickey Clark's team record.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: SS Jorge Mateo missed the game with leg soreness, but was expected back Thursday.

UP NEXT

The Orioles send Tyler Wells (3-1) to the mound against Tyler Anderson (1-0) in the series finale Thursday. Wells allowed one hit in seven innings in a win over Pittsburgh in his last outing.

