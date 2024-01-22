SportsBaseball

Left-hander Cionel Pérez and Orioles avoid arbitration, agree to $1.2 million, 1-year contract

By The Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Left-hander Cionel Pérez and the Baltimore Orioles avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.2 million, one-year contract on Monday.

The deal includes a $2.2 million team option for 2025 that has additional escalators.

Pérez had asked for $1.4 million and the Orioles had offered $1.1 million when the sides exchanged proposed salaries on Jan. 11.

Twenty-one players remain scheduled for hearings, which start next week, including Orioles outfielder Austin Hays, first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, left-hander Danny Coulombe and right-hander Jacob Webb.

Pérez was 4-2 with a 3.54 ERA and three saves in 65 relief appearances last year, striking out 44 and walking 27 in 5 1/3 innings. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning 732,300 last year.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME