Ryan Mountcastle homers twice in the Orioles' 9-5 victory over the Rays

BALTIMORE — Ryan Mountcastle hit his seventh and eighth home runs and the Baltimore Orioles slugged their way to a 9-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

Mountcastle had his first multi-home run game of the season and his ninth of his career. The Rays hit four homers and scored nine runs in 3 1/3 innings against Rays starter Taj Bradley (1-3).

Anthony Santander and Jordan Westburg also connected in the Orioles' third straight victory and eighth in nine games.

Jacob Webb (1-3) pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings in relief of Kyle Bradish, who retired only eight batters in his shortest start of the season.

Dillion Tate, Cionel Perez, Yennier Cano and Keegan Akin finished off 6 1/3 scoreless bullpen frames in the victory that gave Baltimore its 19th consecutive series win against AL East opponents.

Yandy Diaz drove in three runs on a triple and a bases-loaded walk for Tampa Bay, which haslost two straight to open a five-game trip.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was ejected by plate umpire Chad Fairchild in the third inning, his first this year after Jose Siri received his second ejection after striking out in the ninth inning Friday night in a 3-1 loss.

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle (6) celebrates after his two-run home run with Ryan O'Hearn (32) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Baltimore. Rays catcher Ben Rortvedt, third from left, looks on. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Mountcastle’s twin two-run shots bookended Bradley’s shortest start since he was re-instated from the 15-day injured list last month.

Mountcastle's first-inning shot got over the right-center field wall beyond Siri’s leap, before Santander followed with a drive down the line that landed on Eutaw Street and put Baltimore in front 3-0.

There was far less doubt on Mountcastle’s second, a drive well over the 410-foot marker in almost dead center that extended the lead to four.

TRAINERS ROOM

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Taj Bradley walks back to the dugout after he was pulled during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Baltimore. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Rays: LHP Jeffrey Spriggs (Tommy John surgery) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session in Florida, his first since he exited a rehab assignment outing on May 25 with a lat issue.

Orioles: Westberg (right hand/wrist) returned to the lineup after missing two games.

UP NEXT

Orioles left-hander Cole Irvin looks for his sixth consecutive win as a starter Sunday in the series finale against Rays righty Zack Littell.