Orioles send top pitching prospect Rodriguez to minors

By The Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Baltimore Orioles optioned right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to Triple-A Norfolk, sending one of the game's top pitching prospects to the minors as opening day approaches.

The Orioles also released utilityman Franchy Cordero and outfielder Nomar Mazara.

Rodriguez went 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA at Triple-A last season, and he's ranked as the game's No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline. However, he posted a 7.04 ERA in five starts this spring.

Baltimore also reassigned right-hander Eduard Bazardo, outfielder Daz Cameron, right-hander Reed Garrett, catcher Maverick Handley, infielder Josh Lester, infielder Ryan O’Hearn and infielder Jordan Westburg to Norfolk.

