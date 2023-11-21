SportsBaseball

Pitcher Osvaldo Bido gets $750,000 deal from Oakland A's after Pittsburgh Pirates let him go

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido delivers during the first...

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Bido agreed to a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics after he was let go by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He became a free agent Friday, Nov. 17, when the Pirates declined to offer a 2024 contract. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. — Right-hander Osvaldo Bido agreed to a one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics after he was let go by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bido gets a $750,000 salary while in the major leagues — $10,000 above the minimum — and a $200,000 salary while in the minors under the deal announced Monday.

The 28-year-old right-hander was 2-5 with a 5.86 ERA in nine starts and seven relief appearances this year for the Pirates, striking out 48 and walking 21 in 50 2/3 innings. He made his big league debut on June 14.

Bido went 3-4 with a 4.16 ERA in 10 starts and nine relief appearances for Triple-A Indianapolis.

He became a free agent Friday when the Pirates declined to offer a 2024 contract.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME