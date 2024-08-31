Caminero and Caballero fuel Rays' offense in 11-4 win over Padres

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Touted rookie Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer, José Caballero had four RBIs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the San Diego Padres 11-4 on Saturday.

Caminero went deep against Randy Vásquez (4-7) in a four-run second inning to help Tampa Bay take a 5-2 lead. Baseball's top-ranked prospect has three homers and seven RBIs in 17 major league games.

“He’s No. 1 for a reason,” Caballero said. “He’s got so many tools. He’s pretty comfortable (in the spotlight). I can tell you he likes that. He’s having fun with everything, and that’s good for the team.”

Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer in the first and finished with three hits for the Padres, who hold the second NL wild card. San Diego won the opener of the three-game series 13-5 on Friday night.

Despite the loss, the Padres are 27-12 since the All-Star break.

“I’d say it’s a pretty good spot,” manager Mike Shildt said.

Shane Baz (2-2) allowed two runs and two hits in five innings as the Rays won for the third time in nine games. The right-hander missed his previous turn due to the flu and lost 11 pounds while he was ill.

Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe, right, prepares to score ahead of the throw to San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano on a two-run single by Jose Caballero during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

“Just finding the fastball command,” Baz said. “Felt like I found it at the end of the first and carried it out there into the second. I think that made a big difference.”

After Josh Lowe was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs in the fourth, Caballero drove in two runs with a single and Ben Rortvedt had an RBI single that made it 8-2.

Caballero also delivered an RBI single in the first and a run-scoring grounder in the eighth.

Brandon Lowe had three hits and scored three times for the Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays' Jonathan Aranda scores in front of San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano on an RBI single by Christopher Morel during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

Vásquez, recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday for his fifth stint this year with the Padres, gave up nine runs, 11 hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings.

“He just couldn’t close out innings,” Shildt said. “Get that big pitch, that big out in a couple of innings.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (left groin strain) threw a four-inning simulated game Friday and Shildt said the reports were “very favorable.” But he didn’t offer a timeline moving forward. … OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (right thigh stress reaction) continues getting at-bats in Arizona and might not need a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Padres. … C Kyle Higashioka was scratched with flu-like symptoms.

Rays: 1B Yandy Díaz (left knee) was out of the lineup one day after getting hurt. He is day-to-day. … RHP Pete Fairbanks (right lat strain) resumed playing catch. … LHP Colin Poche (shoulder inflammation) went on the 10-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.57 ERA) and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (7-6, 3.61) are Sunday’s starters.