Padres end skid, beating Diamondbacks 10-5 for Arizona's 9th loss in a row

PHOENIX — Xander Bogaerts had four hits and three RBIs and the San Diego Padres handed the Arizona Diamondbacks their ninth consecutive loss with a 10-5 victory Friday night.

Bogaerts, who had his first four-hit game since signing with the Padres in the offseason, hit a two-run homer and Jake Cronenworth also homered as the Padres snapped their own four-game losing streak. Blake Snell (9-8) continued his mastery of the Diamondbacks, going six innings and giving up two hits and two runs.

In addition to his offense, Bogaerts made a difficult catch over his shoulder in the second inning to take a hit away from Jake McCarthy.

“I was just afraid of hitting (center fielder Trent) Grisham, he didn’t say anything, so I just figured he’s not close,” Bogaerts said.

“It’s a nice way to start. We responded right away and kept adding on, something we haven’t been doing much this year. Those guys are fighting too."

Fernando Tatis had three of San Diego's 14 hits and Juan Soto had an RBI triple in a four-run third against Arizona starter Ryne Nelson (6-7). The Diamondbacks dropped two games under .500, just one game ahead of the Padres for third in the NL West and have yet to win in August.

Ha-Seong Kim extended his hitting streak to 16 games with an RBI single in the sixth — a career best for the Padres shortstop and the longest current streak in the majors.

San Diego Padres' Xander Bogaerts celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning during a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Darryl Webb

Ketel Marte homered in the sixth, his 19th, off Snell and Tommy Pham hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Steven Wilson — Pham's 11th of the season but first since Arizona acquired him last month — to cut San Diego's lead to 7-5.

The Padres countered with three in the ninth against Scott McGough, the sixth Arizona pitcher.

“We've seen this game before where we have a lead and all of a sudden it's close,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “It's nice if we can score some runs and not have to use (closer Josh) Hader.”

Snell survived a rocky first inning, throwing 98 pitches in six innings. He walked four and struck out seven. His major league-leading ERA rose slightly to 2.63. Snell has a 1.11 career ERA against Arizona in 48 2-3 innings.

San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Darryl Webb

“It feels nice to have run support and just go out there; there’s no stress when you have a lead like that,” Snell said. “Just keep making pitches and focus on the positives. I like where I’m at.”

Nelson gave up six runs in three innings for his second consecutive start.

“We just got beat early and couldn't get any footing until late in the game,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “It was a little bit too much for us to overcome.”

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

The Diamondbacks scored more runs than they had in any of their previous eight games but had a chance to get to Snell in the first; they settled for a single run.

Snell walked the first two batters, then Pham blooped one to shallow left that went off Bogaerts’ glove — but the shortstop had time to throw to third to force Marte. Christian Walker doubled to score Corbin Carroll and send Pham to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bounced one to third and Manny Machado threw out Pham trying to score; and Walker later tried to score on a pitch in the dirt but was out to end the inning.

FIRST PITCH

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi threw out the first pitch. Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach the 10,000-point mark earlier this week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Melvin said RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder inflammation) is on track to return to the rotation Tuesday at home against Baltimore. Wacha, on the injured list since July 4, threw 67 pitches on Thursday at the Padres’ complex in Peoria and “felt great” Friday according to Melvin.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zach Davies (lower back inflammation) threw 74 pitches in 4 1/3 innings Thursday at Reno. Lovullo said Davies will make another rehab start in Triple-A Tuesday. ... C Gabriel Moreno (left shoulder inflammation) caught five innings and had three at-bats Thursday for the Diamondbacks’ rookie league team and was scheduled to DH for Reno on Friday.

NEXT

LHP Rich Hill (7-11, 5.09) is set to start for the Padres on Saturday against Diamondbacks All-Star RHP Zac Gallen (11-5, 3.37).