SportsBaseball

Left-hander Kyle Hart signs with the San Diego Padres after a standout season in South Korea

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kyle Hart delivers against the Philadelphia...

Boston Red Sox pitcher Kyle Hart delivers against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. Credit: AP/Winslow Townson

By The Associated Press

PEORIA, Ariz. — Left-hander Kyle Hart has signed a one-year contact with the San Diego Padres after one season in the Korean Baseball Organization, where he was selected as the league's top pitcher.

The Padres announced Thursday the signing of the 32-year-old Hart to a deal for this season that includes a club option for 2026.

Hart won the Choi Dong-won Award in the KBO last season after leading the league with 182 strikeouts. He was 13-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 26 starts, ranking second in the league for wins and ERA. He walked only 38 of his 631 batters over 158 innings.

In his only MLB action, Hart pitched in four games (three starts) for Boston during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He was 0-1, allowing 24 hits and 19 earned runs over 11 innings.

The Red Sox took Hart in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB amateur draft out of Indiana University. He pitched over parts of eight minor league seasons for the Red Sox (2016-22), Seattle (2023) and Philadelphia (2023).

More MLB news

Dallas Wings announce TV deal with same local station that carries NBA's Mavericks
Left-hander Kyle Hart signs with the San Diego Padres after a standout season in South Korea
Sources: Stroman not yet at Yankees' workouts2m read
Alex Bregman and Red Sox agree to $120 million, 3-year contract, AP source says2m read
Nick Pivetta agrees to $55 million, 4-year contract with San Diego Padres, AP source says1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only