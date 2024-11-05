SportsBaseball

Wandy Peralta exercises option with Padres. Ha-Seong Kim declines

San Diego Padres pitcher Wandy Peralta (58) throws against the...

San Diego Padres pitcher Wandy Peralta (58) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Left-hander Wandy Peralta exercised his $4.25 million option to remain with the San Diego Padres.

Gold Glove infielder Ha-Seong Kim declined his $8 million mutual option to become a free agent and will receive a $2 million buyout.

Peralta was guaranteed $16.5 million under what could be a four-year deal. He had a $3.35 million salary this year, and the deal includes player options for $4.45 million in both 2026 and 2027.

The 33-year-old had a 3.99 ERA in 46 relief appearances this year. He was sidelined between July 9 and Sept. 4 by a left adductor strain.

Kim tore the labrum in his right shoulder on Aug. 18 and needed season-ending surgery. He hit .233 with 11 homers and 22 stolen bases in the final season of a $28 million, four-year contract.

