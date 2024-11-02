SportsBaseball

Right-hander Emilio Pagán exercises $8 million option, remains with the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan celebrates after striking out...

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan celebrates after striking out St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter with the bases loaded to end a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Right-hander Emilio Pagán exercised his $8 million option for 2025 on Saturday, remaining with the Cincinnati Reds rather than becoming a free agent.

Pagán was 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 37 relief appearances and one start, striking out 44 and walking 11 in 38 innings. He was sidelined between May 19 and June 8 by right triceps tightness, returned for a one-inning outing against the Chicago Cubs, then was out until Aug. 11 because of a right lat strain.

If he had declined the option he would have received a $250,000 buyout.

The 33-year-old is 26-23 with a 3.78 ERA in eight major league seasons with Seattle (2017), Oakland (2018), Tampa Bay (2019), San Diego (2020-21), Minnesota (2022-23) and the Reds.

Cincinnati also said catcher Austin Wynns rejected an outright assignment to Triple-A Louisville and elected to become a free agent.

