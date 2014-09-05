Pedro Martinez tweets Hall of Fame support to Barry Bonds -- or trolls him

First things first -- Barry Bonds is on Twitter, folks.

The all-time leader with 762 home runs tweeted under his verified account, @barrybonds, for the first time on Sept. 3. Since then he's tweeted six more times and favorited two tweets. Accounts he follows include: David Ortiz, Usher, Bobby Bonilla, Kobe Bryant, Shaq, Tiger Woods, Barack Obama, Chris Rock, Bill Gates, Queen Latifah, Dexter Fowler... and Pedro Martinez.

Earlier Friday, Bonds, who has received low vote totals on the Hall of Fame ballot due to concerns that he may have used performance-enhancing substances, had a brief back and forth with Martinez, who is likely to be voted into the Hall during his first year of eligibility, 2015.

After Bonds' initial tweet at Pedro, Martinez replied with what seems like implicit support for his former contemporary to join him in Cooperstown.

Or Pedro is just doing an expert job of trolling. You be the judge.

@45PedroMartinez Congratulations on your inductions into MLB and Latino HOF #Salud — Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) September 5, 2014