Peralta, Dodgers come back for 2-1 win over Cubs

LOS ANGELES — David Peralta hit a walk-off two-run single and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 2-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Miguel Vargas beat out Seiya Suzuki’s throw to home plate on a ground ball single to short right by Peralta, giving the Dodgers their first walk-off win of the season.

“I feel like I was due to do something to help the team, but it was a great game,” Peralta said. “The whole game I was ready for the opportunity.”

It was the third RBI in 12 games for Peralta, one of several members of a reconstructed Los Angeles roster still trying to find themselves.

After a strong outing by Michael Grove, who gave up one run, two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings, and some timely work by relievers Caleb Ferguson and Shelby Miller (1-0), it was a single by James Outman, a double by Vargas and pinch-hitter Peralta’s winning hit that secured a much-needed win.

“Our guys are grinding. They’re fighting,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “That’s kind of how we thought about this roster putting it together, so for it to manifest itself tonight, there’s a lot of happy people in there.”

Michael Fulmer (0-1) took the loss, and the Cubs wasted five strong scoreless innings from Jameson Taillon.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger makes a catch at the wall on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Jason Hayward during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

“Just one of those games that didn’t roll our way,” said Patrick Wisdom, who got his fifth homer of the season in the fifth, a solo shot to center with two outs.

The Cubs could have added to their lead in the eighth, but Caleb Ferguson came on to get the Dodgers out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Ian Happ and Suzuki, and Los Angeles took advantage of its reprieve. “We had some really good outings by guys in the pen, namely Fergie, and that was the difference in the game,” Roberts said. “I got to give Caleb a lot of credit, and that inning that Shelby gave us kept that momentum.”

REMEMBERING ROBINSON

Putting a new touch on a Jackie Robinson Day tradition started by Roberts, the Cubs joined the Dodgers for a joint moment of reflection at the statue of the baseball great and civil rights legend located behind center field.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts as fans boo him after he made a catch at the wall on a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Jason Hayward during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

“A win’s a win, but certainly everything that took place today makes it feel even better,” Roberts said after the Dodgers took their record to 16-3 since April 15 became a way to honor Robinson.

MIGHT AS WELL JUMP

Cody Bellinger made a leaping grab at the center field wall to rob Jason Heyward of a two-run homer in the second inning, leaving his former manager with a familiar response. “Cody was Cody,” Roberts said. “That's what he does is he takes hits away.”

Wisdom was amused by the reaction as fans cheered the play by the ex-Dodger in real time, only to remember Bellinger is now a Cub and start booing. “I mean, I couldn't help but like smile and laugh,” Widsom said.

TRAINER’S ROOM Cubs: LHP Brandon Hughes (knee) was activated off the 15-day injured list, with OF Nelson Velazquez optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move freeing up a roster spot.

Dodgers: C Will Smith (illness) missed his second straight game on Saturday and will not be available Sunday. Smith is set to undergo further testing, Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Drew Smyly (0-1) allowed one run in five innings against Cincinnati on Monday but did not factor into the decision. Dodgers LHP Julio Urías (3-0) has given up three runs in 18 innings to start the season in impressive fashion.