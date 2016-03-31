SportsBaseball

Philadelphia officially apologizes to Jackie Robinson

FILE - In a May 9, 1947 file photo, Jackie...

FILE - In a May 9, 1947 file photo, Jackie Robinson, left, Brooklyn Dodgers' first baseman, looks over the bat Philadelphia Phillies manager Ben Chapman uses during practice, as he prepared to play his first Philadelphia game for the Dodgers. The Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed a resolution Thursday, March 31, 2016, naming April 15, 2016 as a day to honor Robinson's achievements and to apologize for the racism he faced while visiting Philadelphia in 1947. Robinson was refused service by a local hotel and then taunted by Philadelphia Phillies manager Ben Chapman, who, along with players, mercilessly hurled racial slurs at Robinson each time he came to bat. (AP Photo, File) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia is officially apologizing to Jackie Robinson for the shameful way he was treated in the City of Brotherly Love.

The City Council passed a resolution Thursday naming April 15 as a day to honor Robinson’s achievements and to apologize for the racism he faced while visiting Philadelphia in 1947.

April 15 is the day Robinson broke the color barrier by becoming the first black player in Major League Baseball, playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

In Philadelphia, Robinson was refused service by a local hotel and then taunted by Philadelphia Phillies manager Ben Chapman, who, along with players, hurled racial slurs at Robinson each time he came to bat.

The 2013 biopic “42” highlights the hateful reception Robinson received in Philadelphia.

The apology will be presented to Robinson’s widow, Rachel.

More MLB news

Didn't find what you were looking for?