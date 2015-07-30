Philadelphia Phillies agree to trade Cole Hamels to Texas Rangers, AP sources say

Two people familiar with the deal say the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to trade ace left-hander Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers for a package of prospects.

Both people spoke to The Associated Press late Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized. Hamels has a limited no-trade clause but does not have to approve a deal to the Rangers.

Hamels would become the first pitcher in major league history traded during a season immediately after throwing a no-hitter -- he no-hit the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

The 2008 World Series MVP was an integral part of the greatest run in franchise history when the Phillies won five straight NL East titles, two pennants and one World Series from 2007-11.

His trade follows Wednesday's deal that sent closer Jonathan Papelbon to Washington.