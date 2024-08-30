Phillies All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm sits out with hand injury against Braves

PHILADELPHIA — All-Star Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm did not start Friday night against Atlanta a day after he injured his left hand during an at-bat.

Bohm is batting .280 with 13 home runs and 89 RBIs for the Phillies and leads the National League with 44 doubles.

Bohm left Philadelphia's 5-4 win over the Braves after the second inning with left hand discomfort. Bohm appeared to hurt his hand on an awkward swing in his first at-bat. Edmundo Sosa took over for Bohm.

Sosa started at third base and batted eighth for the NL East leaders.

Manager Rob Thomson said Bohm had “a little inflammation” in his hand and would get treatment during the game. He did not say if Bohm would be available for Saturday's game.

“There's no structural damage, so we got a break," Thomson said.