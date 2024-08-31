Phillies slugger Bryce Harper playing through nagging elbow, wrist injuries

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper says he’ll be fine for October, that the elbow and wrist injuries the two-time NL MVP has played through this Philadelphia Phillies season are more a nuisance than a concern for the postseason.

What choice does Harper have but to feel otherwise?

“I just have to,” Harper said after Friday night’s 7-2 loss to Atlanta. “It’s part of the game. It’s part of the process of going through a season. Just got to stay the course and understand that I rely heavy on my body.”

The Phillies rely heavily on Harper, their franchise star who has keyed their run toward an NL East title. Harper’s pop has been down this month, about as noticeable as the black support sleeve he wears on his right arm.

Harper told MLB.com ahead of Friday’s game against Atlanta he’s battled wrist problems since May while the elbow is a more recent issue.

“It’s not anything crazy, but obviously it’s there,” Harper told the website.

Harper doubled twice (giving him 33 this season) and singled against the Braves but still has not homered since Aug. 9, a string of 77 consecutive plate appearances. Harper remained stuck on 26 homers this season. It’s still his most since he hit 35 in 2021.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after flying out against Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

“It’s August, obviously. I think everybody’s grinding a little bit,” Harper said. “It’s just part of the game.”

The 31-year-old Harper is in his first full season playing first base after reconstructive elbow surgery forced him to move from right field. Harper defied the odds last season and returned 160 days after Tommy John surgery on his right elbow following the 2022 World Series.

Harper was hailed as a baseball prodigy since before he was a teen, billed as baseball’s version of LeBron James or Tiger Woods. The Las Vegas sensation blossomed into a star and an MVP with the Washington Nationals. Then came a second life as a postseason conqueror in Philadelphia.

When the Phillies are in a tight spot, they can always count on Harper. Harper hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning off Houston closer Josh Hader in a 3-2 win on Monday night.

Harper said the Phillies can count on him again in October, no matter the aches or pains.

“No, not concerned,” Harper said.