Phillies gamble on 1-year contract for 2-time All-Star closer Jordan Romano

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies have signed closer Jordan Romano to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, making a short-term bet that the right-hander can return to form following a right elbow injury.

As part of the deal, which was announced by the Phillies on Monday, Romano earns an additional $500,000 if he pitches at least 60 innings.

An All-Star in 2022 and 2023, Romano spent the first six seasons of his major league career with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has 105 career saves and a 2.90 ERA in 231 relief appearances.

Of the 17 pitchers in the majors with at least 100 save opportunities since 2019, Romano’s 88.98% save percentage ranks second, trailing only Josh Hader (187 for 210, 89.04%). Among all pitchers in baseball since 2019, Romano’s 105 saves rank ninth.

The 31-year-old Romano was limited to just eight saves in 15 games last season. He had arthroscopic surgery on his elbow in July.

Romano was cut by Toronto last month, when the team declined to offer him a contract that would have made him eligible for arbitration.

Romano's arrival could lead to the departures of one or both of Carlos Estévez and Jeff Hoffman from Philadelphia. The former All-Star relievers both closed games for the Phillies last season but each suffered epic meltdowns in the postseason. Both pitchers are free agents.