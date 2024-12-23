SportsBaseball

Phillies add depth to bullpen with $4 million, 1-year deal for reliever Joe Ross

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Joe Ross delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, April 22, 2024. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies and right-handed pitcher Joe Ross finalized a $4 million, one-year contract on Monday.

The 31-year-old Ross made 10 starts and 25 total appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers last season. He went 3-6 with a 3.77 ERA.

Selected by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2011 amateur draft, the 6-foot-4 Ross has pitched in 123 career games across seven seasons with the Washington Nationals and Brewers. In his career, he has combined for a 4.19 ERA with 469 strikeouts to 170 walks. He's 29-34 with a 4.19 career ERA.

Ross is the latest in an offseason of minor moves for the NL East champs. The Phillies acquired left-hander Jesús Luzardo from the Miami Marlins and signed free-agent outfielder Max Kepler to a $10 million, one-year deal.

