Phillies demote struggling right-hander Walker to bullpen for stretch run

PHILADELPHIA — On the hook for nearly $40 million over the next two years for a pitcher with a 6.50 ERA this season, the Philadelphia Phillies moved Taijuan Walker to the bullpen, turning the 33-year-old right-hander into a long reliever for the stretch run.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson informed Walker of the decision ahead of the opener Thursday of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Walker (3-6) had not won a game since May 22 for the NL East-leading Phillies and had lost his last six decisions. Walker was tagged for six runs on 13 hits in six innings in a 10-0 loss to Houston on Wednesday. He did not strike out a batter.

The Phillies have lost his last nine starts.

Walker signed a four-year, $72 million deal prior to the 2023 season.

“The perfect situation would be one inning, low leverage, and then start building from there,” Thomson said.

Thomson did not name a new fifth starter for the Phillies, though July sensation Tyler Phillips appears a strong candidate to take Walker's spot in the rotation. The next turn would come Tuesday in Toronto.

Philadelphia Phillies' Taijuan Walker pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Thomson said Walker was a “complete professional” when informed of the decision. Walker is 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA in four starts since he returned from the injured list with a right finger injury.

“I'm hoping his stuff will tick up, the velocity will tick up,” Thomson said. “He'll get out there and just pound the ball through the zone.”

The 6-foot-4 Walker made the All-Star team for the first time in 2021, putting together a fast start before fading to 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA in 30 games, 29 starts. He's 72-62 with a 4.12 ERA lifetime with Seattle, Toronto, the Mets and Phillies.

“It’s tough, you know? It’s baseball. Not a lot of things going my way right now, but the biggest thing is trying to keep my confidence, keep going," Walker said after he lost against Houston. "We’ve got a good team. The offense is really good. Just got to keep trusting in myself.”

Philadelphia Phillies' Taijuan Walker pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

The Phillies appeared on cruise control toward the NL East title after opening with the best 60-game start of any team since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. They slumped through the summer and their four-game set against the Braves — a team the Phillies eliminated from the playoffs each of the last two years — suddenly took on greater meaning. The Phillies held just a five-game lead over the Braves heading into Thursday's game.

“There's a lot on the line for both teams,” Thomson said. “A good rivalry. One of the better rivalries in baseball right now. It's going to be a fun weekend.”

Thomson pondered if Walker had “tried to do too much” in his starts because “he knew what was on the line.” The third-year manager insisted Walker — who won 15 games a year ago but did not pitch in the postseason as the Phillies reached the NL Championship Series — was not injured.

He might be healthy. Now he's a healthy reliever.