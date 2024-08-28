Alvarez hits 3 HRs, Arrighetti carries no-hitter into 8th in Astros' 10-0 rout of Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Yordan Alvarez hit three home runs and rookie Spencer Arrighetti carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning as the Houston Astros routed the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker 10-0 on Wednesday.

Arrighetti, a 24-year-old right-hander, shut down the NL East-leading Phillies through seven innings and lost his no-hitter in the eighth inning when leadoff hitter Austin Hays reached on an infield single. Third baseman Shay Whitcomb just missed gloving the ball, and shortstop Jeremy Peña couldn’t throw out Hays after fielding the ball deep in the hole at shortstop. Whitcomb entered as a defensive replacement after Alex Bregman was hit in the head by an 88-mph pitch from Michael Mercado in the seventh inning.

Arrighetti (7-11) was lifted with two outs in the eighth, finishing with 11 strikeouts and four walks while allowing two hits in his longest outing as a professional in either the majors or minors. He was trying to become the fourth pitcher in the big leagues to toss a no-hitter this season, joining teammate Ronel Blanco, who no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1. Bryan King worked 1 1/3 innings and combined with Arrighetti to limit the Phillies to three hits.

Alvarez hit the first of his three homers in the fourth inning off Walker, a two-run, opposite-field shot. He took Mercado out of the park in the seventh and eighth innings to finish with four hits and four RBIs. It was his third career three-homer game.

Chas McCormick also went deep for the AL West-leading Astros, who avoided a three-game sweep while winning for just the third time in nine games. Houston matched its season high with 18 hits.

Walker (3-6) was tagged for six runs on 13 hits in six innings. The Phillies have lost his last nine starts. The 32-year-old right-hander signed a four-year, $72 million deal prior to the 2023 season.

Jose Altuve got Houston on the board in the first inning by stealing home. With runners on first and third, Walker threw to first to keep Peña close. First baseman Bryce Harper lost track of the speedy Altuve, who slid in past Harper’s throw after the two-time MVP realized Altuve was running.

Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti reacts after Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh lined out during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Arrighetti took over from there, striking out four of the first five Phillies he faced. A sixth-round pick in the amateur draft, Arrighetti entered the game 6-11 with a 4.94 ERA and having allowed 112 hits in 116 2/3 innings. He was in great shape with his pitch count through seven innings, having thrown 53 of his 86 pitches for strikes.

Houston left fielder Mauricio Dubón kept the no-hit bid alive with a leaping catch of Brandon Marsh’s fly ball against the wall for the final out of the seventh inning. Houston has 17 no-hitters in franchise history.