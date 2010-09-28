Phillies clinch NL East

The Philadelphia Phillies are the NL East champions for the fourth consecutive year and, fittingly, Roy Halladay helped seal the deal this time with a two-hitter.

Halladay earned his 21st win with his fourth shutout and ninth complete game - all highs in the majors this season - and Jayson Werth drove in four runs, leading the Phillies to an 8-0 victory over the host Washington Nationals last night, wrapping up the division with five games left.

"It was fun, but it's only going to get funner," Halladay said. "Honestly, it didn't matter who finished it as long as we got it done."

Halladay (21-10) heads to the playoffs for the first time in his 13 major-league seasons.

Braves 2, Marlins 1

Omar Infante singled home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning as Atlanta kept up its push for the NL wild-card spot. The Braves are a half-game ahead of San Diego for the wild card.

Cubs 1, Padres 0

Carlos Zambrano (10-6), Sean Marshall and Carlos Marmol combined on a four-hitter and Blake DeWitt singled in the only run in the seventh in San Diego. The Padres fell to a full game behind the idle Giants in the NL West.

Buck, Simon suspended

Baltimore pitcher Alfredo Simon has been suspended three games and manager Buck Showalter one game and fined fined undisclosed amounts by Major League Baseball after home run leader Jose Bautista of the Blue Jays was plunked Sunday.

Guillen will be back

Ozzie Guillen says he'll be back in 2011 as manager of the Chicago White Sox.

Guillen is already under contract for next season, with a team option for 2012. But there had been speculation he would join another club.

- AP